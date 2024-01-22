Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,170 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

