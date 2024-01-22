Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 5,576 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock worth $33,283,618. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

