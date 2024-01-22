Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $707,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $631.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

