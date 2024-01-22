Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $666,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.