Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

