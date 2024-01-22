Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $755,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,313,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

