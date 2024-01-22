Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $529,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

American Water Works stock opened at $125.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.