Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $467,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMB opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

