Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $548.49 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

