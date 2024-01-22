Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 7,437 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 130,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 125,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

ORCL stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

