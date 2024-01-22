Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $359.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day moving average of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $357.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.