Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 864 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $149.67. 1,503,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,882. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

