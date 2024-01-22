Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 4,085 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278. The company has a market capitalization of $842.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $88.93.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

