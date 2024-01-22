Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 275 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.98. 1,096,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,415. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

