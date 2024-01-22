Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 887,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

