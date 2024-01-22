Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. 118,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

