Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 295,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,449. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

