Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $38.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 4.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $38,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,894,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.96. 686,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,563. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

