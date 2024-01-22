Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 197,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,895. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

