Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
