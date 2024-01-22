Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.63 and a 52-week high of $169.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.