Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 195,660 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $60,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,921. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.