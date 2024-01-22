Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,090 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $107.71. 2,078,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,626. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

