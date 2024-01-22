Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.14. Lufax shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 357,148 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get Lufax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LU

Lufax Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lufax by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.