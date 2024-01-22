Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 6.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 7,363,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,699,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 402,894 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

