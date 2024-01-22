Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 338,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.18. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

