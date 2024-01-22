Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.05. 1,325,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,958. The company has a market cap of $436.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

