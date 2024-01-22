Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $6.25 on Monday, reaching $240.30. The stock had a trading volume of 372,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $259.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

