Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $18.43 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 825.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.53. 31,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

