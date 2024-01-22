Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $12.67 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded up $6.20 on Monday, reaching $406.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.31. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.