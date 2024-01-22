Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,326 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $98,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.73. 1,717,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,193. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.82 and a twelve month high of $285.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $273.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,642 shares of company stock worth $270,063,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

