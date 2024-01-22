Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $45.19 million and $276,991.08 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

