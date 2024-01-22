Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $199.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.74. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

