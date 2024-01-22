Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWY stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

