Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

Relx stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.25) to GBX 2,860 ($36.39) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

