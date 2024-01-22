Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.