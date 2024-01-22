Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.