Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.