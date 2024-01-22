Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 2,966 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $40.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

