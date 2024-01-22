LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Performance
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.
Institutional Trading of LL Flooring
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.