LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LL Flooring by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 385,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LL Flooring by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LL Flooring by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

