Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

LOB opened at $40.84 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 217,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

