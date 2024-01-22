Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Purchases C$45,400.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$6.18. The company had a trading volume of 480,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,389. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

