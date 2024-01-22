Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.40.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

LAD opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.53 and its 200 day moving average is $290.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.