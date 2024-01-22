Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 89.6% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 37% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.93 million and $5,606.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,606,591 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,582,559.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00643915 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.