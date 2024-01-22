Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,125 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.0 %

SPT opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061 in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.