Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

ALKT stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

