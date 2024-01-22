Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.29 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 over the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

