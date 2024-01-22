Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $32.26 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $316,200.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,561.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $316,200.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,561.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,844,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,925,198 shares of company stock valued at $59,825,276 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

