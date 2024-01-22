Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $195.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

