Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 25,175 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,694,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,078,423. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

