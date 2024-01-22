Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.24% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ProPetro by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in ProPetro by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $838.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.27.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. ProPetro’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.